iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Increased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 942,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

