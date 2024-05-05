Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 521,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4,035.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 260,826 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 127,551 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $610.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

