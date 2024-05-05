Baxter Bros Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 41.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,725,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 6,618,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,806,096. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

