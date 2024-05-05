Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 209 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.26.

KLA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $14.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $696.59. The stock had a trading volume of 820,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,883. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $369.66 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $688.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

