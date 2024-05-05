Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,357 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,519. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

