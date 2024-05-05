Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

