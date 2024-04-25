Syon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $486,631,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGIT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,770. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

