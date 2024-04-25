Syon Capital LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,626. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

