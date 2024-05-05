Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.
Dorian LPG Stock Performance
Dorian LPG stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPG
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dorian LPG
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.