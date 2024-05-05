Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) to Issue $1.44 Dividend

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 1.4427 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

DHLGY stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

