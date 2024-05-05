Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) to Issue $1.44 Dividend

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 1.4427 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
DHLGY stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Deutsche Post
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Post
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.