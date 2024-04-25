Syon Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Syon Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $7,292,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.95. 23,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,363. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.39.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

