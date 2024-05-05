Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after buying an additional 142,801 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 35.5% in the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 198,674 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pearson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

