iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 148,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 46,709 shares.The stock last traded at $84.86 and had previously closed at $85.58.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $893.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,792,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

