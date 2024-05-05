BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $22.53 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001519 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001285 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000936 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000874 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002976 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001292 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001286 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
