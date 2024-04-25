Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.60. 4,175,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,692. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.41. The stock has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

