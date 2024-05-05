Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +4 to +6% yr/yr or $1.091 billion to $1.112 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sotera Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,531. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.20. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

