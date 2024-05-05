Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0355 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $228.85 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.62 or 0.04903141 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00057800 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011474 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020311 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011663 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014179 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003655 BTC.
About Beldex
BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,618,936 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,238,936 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.
