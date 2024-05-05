Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $234.75. 217,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,633. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.15 and a one year high of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.06 and a 200 day moving average of $221.27.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
