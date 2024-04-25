Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 101,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 400,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $59.73. 1,128,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
