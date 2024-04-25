Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 29,410 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shell by 162.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 7,154.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 774,792 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

SHEL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. 3,075,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

