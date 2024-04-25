Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,962. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.