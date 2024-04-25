Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) PT Set at C$19.75 by National Bankshares

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$19.75 price objective from analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$19.76 and a 52-week high of C$23.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.72.

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

