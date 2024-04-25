Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

COOP traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.91. 349,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after buying an additional 182,014 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 116,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

