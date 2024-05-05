SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,086 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $212.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.