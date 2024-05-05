Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

