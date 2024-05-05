Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $20.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. 4,595,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $761.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

