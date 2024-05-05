Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.89 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

