Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Trading Up 0.5 %

Masco stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.11. 1,780,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.