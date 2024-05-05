Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $33,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

