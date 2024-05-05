iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

