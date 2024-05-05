Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EAT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.06.

NYSE EAT opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

