First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 159.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

