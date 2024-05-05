Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $36.02 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $36,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.9 %

PAUG stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

