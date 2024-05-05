Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,181 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $30,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.