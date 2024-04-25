TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.78. 5,335,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,363. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 60,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

