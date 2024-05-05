Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.24

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and traded as low as $21.00. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Harleysville Financial Dividend Announcement

About Harleysville Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

