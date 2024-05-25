Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $149.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Expedia Group stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

