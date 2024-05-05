Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.10

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.10 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.92). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.92), with a volume of 358,211 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Ibstock Trading Up 1.9 %

Ibstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,000.00%.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

