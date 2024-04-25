Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 245.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $95,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 28.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 291,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,675. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

