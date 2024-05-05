iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,553,000 after acquiring an additional 306,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,033,000 after acquiring an additional 136,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.11. 2,206,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,533. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

