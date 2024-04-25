Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.89. 868,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,809. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

