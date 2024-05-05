JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 185,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 270,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

