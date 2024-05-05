Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

