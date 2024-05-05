Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 40,883 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 585.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 985,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 157,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 81,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

