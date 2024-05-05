Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,442 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 210,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

