Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $97.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

