ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Stock Position Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLNFree Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.41% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $40.98 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.68.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

