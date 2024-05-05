ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Stock Position Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.41% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $40.98 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.68.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.