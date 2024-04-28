Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 48.4% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Everbridge by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

