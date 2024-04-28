Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.