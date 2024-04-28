Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ultralife Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.26. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

